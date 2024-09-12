We are just one month away from the launch of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. In this way, Bandai Namco has shared a new trailer for this long-awaited game, which gives us an official look at all the characters that are part of Dragon Ball GT, something that many fans believed was going to be DLC, but this content will be available day one.

The new trailer shows us some of the most iconic segments of Dragon Ball GT, like the fights against Baby and the fusion of Gogeta Super Saiyan 4Along with this, a new selection of characters that will be present in this title has been confirmed:

Goku (GT)

Bread (GT)

Goku (GT) Super Saiyan

Baby Vegeta (GT)

Goku (GT) Super Saiyan 3

Super Baby 1 (GT)

Super Baby 2 (GT)

Uub (GT)

Majuub (GT)

Goku (GT) Super Saiyan 4

Great Ape Baby (GT)

Syn Shenron (GT)

Omega Shenron (GT)

Vegeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4

Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4

From the list, there are a couple of notable absentees, such as the version of Dragon Ball GT from Trunks, as well as Super Android 17, one of the main villains of this anime. Considering that there’s still a month left until the release of this title, and there are still gaps in the character selection, the next trailer will probably give us a look at the Dragon Ball Super fighters.

We remind you that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It will be available on October 11, 2024. On related topics, you can watch the game’s previous trailer here. Also, unpublished design by Akira Toriyama emerges.

Author’s Note:

With each new trailer, it’s clear that Bandai Namco is working on the game that every Dragon Ball fan needs to play. Not only is the number of characters huge, but everything it offers us Sparking! Zero looks like the love letter everyone’s been waiting for.

Via: Bandai Namco