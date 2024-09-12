It is obviously not the first time that we see the figures belonging to the Dragon Ball GT saga in a video game based on the work of the late Akira Toriyama but in this case it seems that the developers have brought them to the screen with particular care and attention.

New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Images present in detail Gogeta in Super Saiyan 4 version and the others Dragon Ball GT Characters which as we know we will find in the rich roster of the new tie-in produced by Bandai Namco.

Richer and richer

With today’s trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the roster of the new Budokai Tenkaichi chapter is further enriched, and many are betting that the next time we see the game in action it will be to introduce Dragon Ball Super Fighters.

The perfect stage for future trailers will certainly be that of Tokyo Game Showwhere Bandai Namco obviously plays at home: the publisher could take advantage of this to close the promotional campaign for Sparking! Zero with a bang.

The important Japanese event will take place this year from 26th to 29th September and as usual we will follow it with our correspondents on site, as well as with live broadcasts from the editorial team and the inevitable coverage of news and insights.