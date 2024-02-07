Journalist Carlson refused to feel guilty about his interview with Putin

American journalist Tucker Carlson said that he does not consider it necessary to feel guilty before the United States for the upcoming interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He spoke about this in a conversation with Izvestia; a recording of the conversation was published in Telegram– publication channel.

Carlson refused to feel guilty about the interview with Putin and emphasized that he was in a beautiful city and “he doesn’t care.”

“Why should I feel guilty, like I betrayed my country? “I love America,” he answered a corresponding question from journalists.

Previously, Tucker announced an interview with Putin. Before this, it was reported that the journalist had a meeting with a certain interlocutor in Moscow.