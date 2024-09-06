Every day we get closer and closer to the launch of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Thus, Bandai Namco has shared a new trailer, which shows us in action the characters that are part of the third and final arc of Dragon Ball Z, which includes villains like Buu and all his variations.

Through a new trailer, Bandai Namco has given us a look at all the characters that are part of the Majin Buu Saga that will be present in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, where we can see a couple of variations of Gohan and the main villainThese are the new confirmed characters:

Adult Gohan (Super Saiyan)

The Great Saiyaman

Shin

Babidi

Majin Buu (Fat)

Majin Buu (Pure Evil)

Super Buu

Ultimate Gohan

Super Buu (Gotenks absorbed)

Super Buu (Gohan absorbed)

Kid Buu

In this way, We will have the opportunity to relive the beloved arc of Dragon Ball Zand play as all the important characters in the saga. Considering that many fighters are still a secret, it is very likely that the next trailer shows us characters from the original anime Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Super and even Dragon Ball GT.

We remind you that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 11, 2024. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for Dragon Ball Daima. Likewise, Dragon Ball Project: Multi already has a release date.

Author’s Note:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero still looks like a game that all fans of Akira Toriyama’s work can appreciate. Considering that this installment marks the return of a beloved series, sales may end up being higher than many expect.

Via: Bandai Namco