From the year of the return of Formula 1 of Aston Martin the English brand is also present on the World Championship circuits with the safety car and the medical car officersThe safety car is a special version of the Aston Martin Vantagewhich alternates on the circuits with the Mercedes AMG GT-R in red. The DBX SUV instead it is the medical car Formula 1 official. This is the one that got into the accident in Monza during the 2024 F1 GP.

F1 Aston Martin Vantage safety car, features

The Aston Martin Vantage safety car has some improvements compared to the road version additional changes necessary for compliance with FIA requirements. In the event that the race director requires his intervention due to adverse weather conditions or an accident, the former driver Maylander together with the co-pilot Richard Darker (UK) on board the Vantage are tasked with neutralising the race.

To keep up the pace of the Formula 1 single-seaters, the safety car has undergone technical modifications compared to the road version and features an increase of 25 HP. The Vantage for F1 in fact reaches the 535 HPthanks to an engine 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8The maximum torque of 685 Nm remains unchanged, but is now sustained for longer, thanks to this further intervention on the gearbox.

Aston Martin Vantage safety car and SUV DBX medical car F1

There Vane grid with a new front splitter allows you to get 155.6 kg of downforce at 200 km/h; an increase of 60kg over other Vantage models at the same speed. Modifications have also been made to the suspension, steering wheel and shock absorbers, with changes to the underbody reinforcements taken care of in the smallest details to increase the front structural rigidity.

Aston Martin Vantage safety car F1

In addition to the technical changes to the official safety car, a complete aerodynamic kit and fitted lower profile tyres.

ASTON brakes are very high performance, carbon ceramic with a diameter of 410 mm front, 6-piston caliper and 360mm rear with 4-piston caliper. The Vantage F1 Edition is fitted with ultra-performance 255/35 R21 front tyres and 295/30 R21 rear tyres.

F1 Aston Martin Vantage safety car, technical changes

Furthermore, according to the specific requirements of the safety car, the car must be able to pass from high speeds to low revs in the pit lane without the need for a cool-down lap; therefore, from a performance point of view, it is essential that the car has a reliable and robust temperature management system.

In this regard, Aston Martin has transferred the technology used in endurance races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans to the safety car, together with the addition of extra air intakes in the hood which allow for further acceleration of cooling.

Aston Martin Vantage F1 safety car skidding

Since the safety car comes with the following as standard: Pirelli road tiresthe car is also equipped with the same carbon ceramic brakes also used in other models in the Vantage range, with additional brake ducts hidden within the front grille to aid cooling.

Safety car F1 Aston Martin Vantage livery, what it looks like outside

The safety car recalls the carAston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team with the brand new body colour, 2021 Aston Martin Racing Green, specially developed to celebrate the brand’s return to Formula 1 after more than 60 years. A thin line in the shade Lime Essence highlights the front splitter.

The F1 safety car is also recognisable by its exclusive FIA liveryfrom the side radio antennas, from the LED rear license plate and from a light bar custom roof, developed by Aston Martin.

FIA approved LED rear number plate for Aston Martin Vantage F1 safety car

The light bar rests on a carbon fiber supportraised above the roof. The aerodynamic profile is specifically designed to offer the minimum possible resistanceproviding an optimised flow of air to the pronounced rear wing.

Safety car F1 Aston Martin Vantage, safety lights

The orange lights clearly visible on the outer edges of the light bar provide the necessary illumination when the official Formula 1 safety car enters the track. yellow flashing light in the central position it is activated when the safety car is in front of the first car in the race, to indicate that from that moment on it is Overtaking prohibited; when instead the conditions are safe for overtaking the F1 cars will turn on two central green lights.

The front and rear lights also flash to help the car enter the circuit. The rear license plate shows the wording “Safety Car” illuminated by LEDsso as to be clearly visible to following cars in any weather conditions.

Aston Martin DBX is F1 medical car

A light bar is also attached to the light bar. rear view camera which projects real-time images into a second rearview mirror inside the passenger compartment, allowing the co-driver to monitor any activity behind the car.

F1 Safety Car Aston Martin Vantage What It Looks Like Inside

Furthermore, inside the cabin the normal seats have been replaced with racing seats approved by the FIA ​​with 6-point seat belts, the same ones used in the cars of the F1 teams. The dashboard has been fitted with two screens which provide the pilot and co-pilot live television images and a host of customizable real-time information, including lap times and track positioning of all active race cars.

The center console has been substantially modified. The rotary knob has been moved back to where the cup holder used to be, and in its place is a keypad which allows you to perform a series of actions, including activating the siren, radio communications and controlling the light bar LEDs.

The DBX SUV has been modified to FIA medical car specifications

The “Marshalling system” It is integrated into the instrument cluster and dashboard, to allow the driver and co-driver to see what the flags marked on the trackby lighting up LEDs of the same colour, thus reproducing the system required by the regulations for all F1 team cars. The roof and inside the car are also fitted with television cameras to transmit live images to TV.

Aston Martin DBX medical car, characteristics

In addition to the safety car, Aston Martin uses the DBX SUV on Formula 1 circuits as medical car officialwhich is led by Alan van der Merwe (41 years old, South Africa).

Aston Martin DBX medical car F1 front

As with the safety car, the medical car is recognizable by its 2021 color. Aston Martin Racing Greenwith Lime Green details, as well as the exclusive FIA ​​livery of the medical cars, the LED rear license plate and the LED light bar installed on the roof bars.

What’s on board the F1 medical car

On board the DBX the FIA ​​foresees a series of features for the Formula 1 official medical carincluding an emergency bag, a defibrillator, two fire extinguishers and a burn kit. Although the interior finishes of a normal car have been maintained, the central rear seat has been removed and the other four were replaced with some sports seatseach equipped with 6-point seat belts.

On these seats sit the pilot Alan van der MerweThe Dr. Ian Roberts – medical rescue coordinator for FIA Formula 1 – and a local doctor; the fourth seat will remain empty, in case an accident requires a driver to be transported to the pit lane. Similarly to the safety car, the dashboard has been fitted with two screens that transmit in live video of the race.

Inside the medical car there are three doctors and one seat is left free to transport the pilot.

Another screen is used to read the biometric data in real time transmitted via the technology with which the pilots’ gloves which, in the event of an accident, provide essential information on their conditions. The medical car is also equipped with “Marshalling system” and display on the rearview mirror.

Photo Aston Martin safety and medical car F1

Video history of Aston Martin in F1

