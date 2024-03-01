From W16 to V16. A gigantic, V16 engine. Bugatti is ready to take this step: the next hypercar of the French brand will abandon the iconic W16 that made the history of the brand and will adopt a unit completely new and differently shaped. This was announced by Bugatti itself, which also released a short video on its official YouTube channel in which it is possible to hear the sound of the new V16 mentioned above.

A great return

What do we know about this engine? In reality very little, except as mentioned that it will be equipped on the next hypercar signed by the Molsheim brand which it will be revealed in all its secrets during next summer, in the month of June more precisely. It will be the first production Bugatti after decades to use such an engine: the last one was the very rare Cizeta-Moroder V16T of 1991.

Specifications unknown

At the moment we don't know which one is real capacity of this new engine, much less whether Bugatti will develop it internally. Instead, we know that this V16 will be part of the French brand's first hybrid powertrain, described as “incomparable in every detail, a pure embodiment of Bugatti DNA, created not only for the present, but also for the future and for eternity.”

Compared to the current Chiron…

Clearly, to know power and torque we will have to wait a few more weeks for this new engine. According to the latest rumors reported by Autocar, in any case, the engine mounted on the next Bugatti hypercar will offer performance at least comparable to those of the current 1,487 HP Chiron, capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 420 km/h even in its standard version.