We are approaching the launch of the long-awaited Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerothe next installment in the Budokai Tenkaichi series. Thus, Bandai Namco has shared a new trailer for this titlewhich gives us a better look at the characters that will be available in this installment.

Similar to the last title trailer, Today’s trailer focuses on the fighters we saw in the Android and Cell saga.. This is, for many, Akira Toriyama’s best work, and in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero We will be able to see some of the most iconic moments of this story, such as Trunks’ fight against Mecha Freezer, or the various confrontations against Cell.

Alongside this, the trailer has confirmed a new roster of fighters that will be available in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. These are:

Trunks (Sword) Super Saiyan

Mecha Frieza

King Cold

Dr. Gero

Android 19

Android 18

Android 17

Android 16

Piccolo (fused with Kami)

Cell, first form

Cell, second form

Cell, perfect form

Gohan (teenager) Super Saiyan

Cell Jr.

Gohan (teen) Super Saiyan 2

Perfect Cell

We remind you that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It will be available on October 11, 2024. Those who pre-order this title will have immediate access to seven additional characters. In related news, Bandai Namco announces new Dragon Ball MOBA game. Likewise, fan creates a Dragon Ball movie.

Author’s Note:

Similar to what was Dragon Ball Z: Kakaroteverything seems to indicate that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero could become one of the best games in the entire series. It is a fighting game that, while lacking the refinement of Dragon Ball FighterZis a great tribute to the work of Akira Toriyama.

Via: Bandai Namco