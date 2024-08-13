Nico Mueller is effectively a new driver for the Andretti team. The American team announced him today as their new driver after the Swiss left the Abt team at the end of the season that ended a few weeks ago.

Mueller spent 2 seasons with the German team, but it was last year where he did best, signing 6 points finishes, including 4 in the final rounds of the World Championship. This, however, did not make him look good compared to his now former teammate Lucas DI Grassi, who finished with 48 more points than him.

The Swiss will take over from Norman Nato. The Frenchman leaves Andretti after just one season, in which he managed to score just one podium and get 5 points less than Mueller despite having a package considered to be better.

“I am very excited to be joining the Andretti Formula E team. It is a team that has seen its success grow over the years, but has started off very well, particularly in the Gen3 era thanks also to the partnership with Porsche Motorsport,” said Mueller.

Nico Muller, Andretti Global Photo by: Andretti Autosport

“Working with Jake Dennis, a former world champion, is an honor and I can’t wait to have this opportunity. I will give my best to contribute to the success of the team and I hope to be able to bring home some podiums and aim for the first victory in the World Championship. This is my goal and I can’t wait to get started.”

Mueller, after leaving Peugeot Sport in the WEC, has bet on his career in Formula E. On the contrary, Antonio Felix Da Costa – Porsche driver – seems to have given priority to the World Endurance Championship. So if the Swiss were to do well during this season, there could be the possibility of seeing him promoted to the Porsche Formula E team in the 2025/2026 season.

“We have high expectations for Formula E Season 11 and are confident that the addition of a driver of Nico’s calibre will help us achieve the results we hope for,” said Michael Andretti, the team’s CEO.

“His experience and success in Formula E and a number of other top series will be instrumental as we continue to add depth to our driver roster. We look forward to seeing what Nico can do as we continue our pursuit of wins and world championship titles.”