A double that has been missing since 2022

Those who achieved a double in Melbourne always went on to win the Drivers' World Championship. In Maranello, at the entrance to the Gestion Sportiva, the first flag of this 2024 was hoisted and to ensure that the statistics relating to the Australian GP do not fade, many others will be needed, but in the meantime the Ferrari he broke his fast in terms of doubles which he had stopped at the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Even on that occasion Max Verstappen had to retire exactly as happened on Sunday at Albert Park and the big question that remains pending is whether Carlos Sainz would have beaten the Dutchman without the technical problem that knocked out the three-time world champion (Marko believes not, Perez on the other hand is sure that the Ferrari would have won even with Verstappen on track until the checkered flag).

Charles Leclerc in the press conference he summarized the Melbourne weekend as a whole, not forgetting that in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia it was Red Bull who scored two doubles: “This weekend is extremely important because It had been a long time since we genuinely had the pace, not to keep the Red Bull under control because we will never know what Verstappen's true pace was in the race, but from the first free practice session we knew that the pole position and the victory in race were within our reach because we had excellent speed and equally excellent tire degradation. This is very encouraging, but we must not forget that in two out of three races it was Red Bull who was superior. We have a lot of work to do and we are doing it as a team. Every time we have the opportunity to win a race we have to take it and this weekend we did it with Carlos. I finished second with the fastest lap, making up for the remaining points available. Looking at the first three races, there isn't one where we didn't maximize the result. So we have to keep doing that until we have a car that is consistently better than Red Bull, especially in the race.”