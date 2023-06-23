From July 1, 2023 are effective i new assignments within the Steering Committee of Toyota And Lexus in Italy. The Japanese brand that operates in our country has outlined a Strategic Plan solid to achieve ambitious goals in the evolving context of mobility.

Lexus appointments

In recent appointments Paul Moroni takes the lead Lexus Divisionbringing with him an important experience in the Customer Experience both in Italy and in Europe.

Paolo Moroni – Lexus Division Director

During his career at Toyota Motor Italia, he held several key roles, including the After Sales Director and the Head of Customer First & Innovation.

Toyota appointments

Alessandro Morganti returns to Toyota Motor Italia to lead the area of Customer Experience & Network Development, after a period of international assignment at TME, where he held strategic roles in Business Development and Service Operations. Before the international experience, he held important internal roles, including Chief Financial Officer And Director of Sales Operations.

Alessandro Morganti – Customer Experience & Network Development Director

Maurice Perinettiafter a long career of 21 years in Toyota Motor Italia, joins the team of Product Strategy and Marketing of Toyota Motor Europe. It will contribute to European Product Planning. During his career in Toyota Motor Italia, he has held various roles of increasing responsibility, including that of head of the Lexus Division.

Maurizio Perinetti – TME Head of Product & Marketing Planning

Read also,

👉 All the news, car tests on TOYOTA

👉 Tested Toyota car videos

👉 Toyota price list

👉 News about MANAGERS, APPOINTMENTS from the automotive industry

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK