The around 200 justice officials, who according to union calculations, were kept locked up in the Plaza de Castilla in Madrid, have been evicted this Friday by order of the dean judge, María Jesús del Barco. After leaving the judicial headquarters, the officials have gathered at the doors with banners and shouts against the dean and against the Government, which they reproach for not wanting to sit down and negotiate the improvement of the working and salary conditions that the workers are demanding. After the eviction in Madrid and the one that took place on Wednesday in Barcelona, ​​there are only a few groups of officials left who remain in “permanent assembly” in the courts of Murcia, Cartagena and Navarra, according to union sources.

The closures had been the last measure of pressure launched by judicial officials, who have been holding protests since April and have been on an indefinite strike since May 22. They demand a salary increase of between 350 and 450 euros per month, in line with the agreement reached between the central Executive and the lawyers of the Administration of Justice (the former judicial secretaries) that put an end to two months of indefinite strike by that body. The strikes of officials, around 45,000 throughout Spain, have already caused the suspension of millions of actions, from declarations to notifications, summonses, appearances, trials, seizures, evictions and proceedings of the civil registry and institutes of legal medicine and toxicology. . The convening unions (CSIF, CC OO, UGT and STAJ) estimate the daily monitoring of unemployment at more than 80%, while the Ministry of Justice lowers it to just over 20% (22.3% according to data from this Thursday ) out of the total number of Justice Administration officials belonging to the provinces, autonomous cities and bodies directly managed by the department headed by Pilar Llop.

This week’s confinements are the second that Justice officials have carried out, after five members of the strike committee remained in the Ministry of Justice for three days, from June 6 to 9, to try to force a negotiation after the meeting The one to which Llop’s department had summoned him ended without an agreement. In the request signed by the senior judge of Madrid, she states that the use of the assembly hall where the workers were located was authorized at the request of the STAJ union for Wednesday between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., with the aim of holding a informative assembly. As the term has been exceeded “excessively” and “without authorization”, says del Barco, the dean has ordered the “immediate” eviction. The workers, according to CSIF and CC OO sources, have left as soon as they have received the order.

Before ordering the eviction, the dean judge of Madrid had already ordered the closure of the entrances to the Assembly Hall of the Courts, where the “permanent assembly” of workers continues and the people who left the room were being warned that they could not re-enter. CC OO has directed its criticism at both the Dean and the Minister of Justice, a career judge and whom they accuse of refusing to negotiate. “They are two of the beneficiaries of the classism that has given rise to this conflict, having increased their salaries, as members of the judicial career, by 450 euros per month, while discriminating against the rest of the judicial officials, except for the LAJ [letrados de la Administración de Justicia] and prosecutors”, laments the union in a public note.

After the end of the confinements in Barcelona and Madrid, the unions have already called for other protest measures, such as demonstrations in Madrid scheduled for June 27 and July 13; Demonstrations in all the provincial capitals on June 29 and contacts with the political parties so that they speak out and assume the demands if they reach the Government. In addition, they assure that they are limiting their working hours to the “strict execution” of the functions that the law attributes to each body of officials, demanding the presence of judges and LAJ in the actions determined by law and that. Until now, they say, the officials assumed.