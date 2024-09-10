Developer Stoic has released a new Towerborne video diary, leading up to the free-to-play MMO brawler’s launch in Steam Early Access today. The video also features new gameplay footage, showcasing a variety of aspects of the game, including class changes, the hub area (the Belfry), the gear system, and the action itself, with enemies being slain with gusto. There’s also some co-op, as well as some exploration of the map.

Founder’s Packs for Early Access

Towerborne is a free-to-play game coming out on PC and Xbox Series X and S. If you want, you can buy two founders’ packs, Gold and Silver, which give you access to some bonus items, including early access. Let’s see all the contents.

Silver Founder’s Pack ($24.99) Towerborne Early Access Longship Cosmetic Set: Founder’s Exclusive Valhalla Iska-Umbra Skin: Founder’s Exclusive Bellower Shout Emote: Founder’s Exclusive Monthly Bonus for Founders Includes: Towerborne Early Access, Longship Cosmetic Set, Valhalla Iska-Umbra Skin, Bellower Shout Emote, Monthly Founder’s Bonus.

Gold Founder’s Pack ($44.99) Towerborne Early Access Longship Cosmetic Set: Founder’s Exclusive Valhalla Iska-Umbra Skin: Founder’s Exclusive Bellower Shout Emote: Founder’s Exclusive Monthly Bonus for Founders Monthly Premium Bonus for Founders Jarlborn Cosmetics Set: Founder’s Exclusive Berserker Pox, Raider Sten, and Marauder Morberry Umbra Skins: Founder’s Exclusive Includes: Towerborne Early Access, Longship Cosmetic Set, Valhalla Iska-Umbra Skin, Bellower Shout Emote, Founder’s Monthly and Premium Bonus, Jarlborn Cosmetic Set, Berserker Pox, Raider Sten, and Marauder Morberry Umbra Skins.



If you want more information on Towerborne, read our recent review.