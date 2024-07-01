He magnesium It is an essential mineral for overall health, but it takes on special importance when it comes to fertility and pregnancy. Various studies have highlighted the relevance ofand maintain adequate magnesium levels to increase the chances of conception and ensure a healthy pregnancy.

In this article, we explore how much magnesium women who want to get pregnant should consume and why this mineral is crucial in this process.

He Magnesium is known for its ability to balance fertility hormones.such as progesterone and estrogen. These hormones are essential for regulating the menstrual cycle and preparing the body for pregnancy.

Heartland Fertility notes that magnesium also helps ensure adequate blood flow to the uterus, which is essential for implantation of the fertilized egg and development of pregnancy.

Benefits of magnesium for uterine health

In addition to its hormonal benefits, Magnesium has properties that help relax muscles.which can be beneficial for uterine health. A relaxed uterus is less likely to experience contractions that can hinder embryo implantation.

Magnesium’s anti-inflammatory properties also play a crucial role, especially for women suffering from conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. These conditions can negatively affect fertility, and magnesium can help manage them and improve fertility outcomes.

Magnesium and stress reduction

The process of trying to conceive can be stressful and affect the quality of your sleep. According to the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, magnesium can be a valuable ally in this regard. Taking magnesium before bed can promote restful sleep, which is essential to maintaining a lifestyle that promotes optimal fertility. A good night’s sleep helps reduce stress and improve hormonal balance, both of which are crucial factors when trying to conceive.

Magnesium and fertility treatments

For those women who opt for fertility treatments, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), magnesium may be even more important. A diet rich in magnesium can improve the chances of a successful embryo transfer. This is because magnesium helps maintain a healthy uterine environment conducive to embryo implantation.

Recommended amount of magnesium

The recommended daily amount of magnesium for women who want to get pregnant is 310 to 320 milligrams.If you’re already pregnant, your intake should increase to between 350 and 360 milligrams per day, according to the Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS). The German Nutrition Society suggests that pregnant women should consume at least 300 milligrams of magnesium per day, although new studies indicate that the ideal amount may be 360 ​​to 400 milligrams per day.

This increase in magnesium intake during pregnancy is crucial to cope with the bodily changes and additional demands of the fetus. Adequate magnesium intake can prevent premature birth, certain birth defects and reduce the chances of sudden infant death syndrome, Heartland Fertility highlights.

Sources of magnesium

To ensure adequate magnesium intake, it is important to include foods rich in this mineral in your diet. Chickpeas, spinach, almonds, avocado, and dark chocolate are excellent sources of magnesium. Incorporating these foods into your daily diet can help keep magnesium levels in the optimal range for fertility and pregnancy.