Criminal suspicions | The high school student who was stabbed in Oulu has a foreign background, the police do not suspect a racist motive

Police said on Tuesday that he had started questioning the 23-year-old Oulu man suspected of stabbing Oulu Kastelli. According to the Oulu police release, the act is being investigated as an attempted murder.

Crime Commissioner Janne Koskelan told HS that the suspect was on his way from his home to “a certain place” and that the act had taken place on the way.

According to Koskela, the suspect did not stay at the scene but continued on his way. The police caught him on the way, with the instrument of crime with him.

The victim of the stabbing is being treated at Oulu University Hospital. According to Koskela, the victim’s life was momentarily in danger, but at the moment his condition is stable, but the injuries are serious. Due to the injuries, the police have not been able to interview the owner yet.

The stabbing According to the Oulu police, the victim has a foreign background. Based on the preliminary investigation, however, nothing indicating a racist motive has come to light. Based on the police’s first hearings, the act seems to have been done on the spur of the moment.

According to the police, there has been speculation in the public whether Kastelli’s act is related to the stabbings that took place in Valkea Shopping Center in Oulu in the summer. According to the police, the acts are not connected.

Unlike the cases in Kesä, the act in Kastell is being investigated as attempted murder, while the acts in Valkea are being investigated as attempted murder.

The Kastelli multipurpose building houses, among other things, a primary school and a high school.

Random according to the Oulu police, the selection of victims is not usual in light of the statistics. From the police’s point of view, Oulu still dares to move around safely, even though there have been three stabbings of outsiders in a short period of time. Based on the statistics of several years, the past year is not exceptional in Oulu in terms of gross violent crimes.

The police are waiting to hear from the person concerned. The investigation will also continue by conducting other investigations and interrogations.