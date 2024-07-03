New tickets for grandstands 10bis (Lesmo 2 Interno), 19 (Uscita Ascari B) and 20 (Uscita Ascari C) will be on sale from 1pm today, Wednesday 3 July, through the usual online sales channels on the monzanet.it website, ticketone.it and at official Ticketone sales points and inside the Autodromo Nazionale Monza at the Monza Circuit Shop.

With less than two months to go until the green light for the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d’Italia 2024, the opportunities for fans to follow their idols up close in the Temple of Speed ​​are growing. The official start will be on Thursday 29 August with the opening of the Fan Zone with free admission, while the engines of the 95th edition of the Gran Premio d’Italia will start on Friday 30 August with the highlight of the weekend scheduled for Sunday 1 September at 3:00 p.m. with the start of the sixteenth round of the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship.