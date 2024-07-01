Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater It is a game loved by the general public, so Konami has to do a titanic job if it wants to Metal Gear Solid Deltathe remake of the PlayStation 2 classic, is being received positively. Fortunately, it seems that the company is doing everything it can to listen to fans and make cosmetic changes prior to the release of this release.

An example of this is the start screen. During previous trailers, the classic screen where we saw Snake performing various hand-to-hand combat moves with different colors, evoking a 1970s aesthetic, had been replaced by a rather generic selection with only the name of the gameFortunately, this has changed in the most recent look at the remake.

NEWS ❗️ Here is the clip of our first look at Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater with the updated original start menu which many fans had concerns would be absent. Make no mistake. This is as faithful a remake as it gets down to the very small details of this game. pic.twitter.com/Jr5SMK9218 — Metal Gear Network – MGN (@MGSMGN) June 28, 2024

As you can see, Snake’s classic silhouettes are back in the remake. That’s not all that has changed in this installment. Visually, this work will feature a visual option that offers a color palette similar to what was seen in the original installment. Everything seems to indicate that, at least from an aesthetic perspective, Metal Gear Solid Delta will offer something modern and classic at the same time. It all depends on the player’s tastes.

Unfortunately, There is still no release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. In related news, producer wants Hideo Kojima back. Similarly, a new comparison between the original title and the remake emerges.

It’s good to see Konami is listening to fans. However, a lot of these changes are focused on aesthetics, so it’ll be interesting to see how the gameplay is received once a closer look at this area becomes available in the future.

