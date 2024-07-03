After a period of disappointment and great discouragement, Chiara Ferragni seems to be happy again. In the last few hours the very popular influencer was caught in the company of Andrea Bisciotti, her new alleged boyfriend.

Chiara Ferragni caught in sweet company

After the storm there is always a rainbow and maybe the time has come to shine and rise from the ashes also for Chiara Ferragni. The very famous influencersas well as a successful digital entrepreneur, has been going through a rather unfortunate period both on the work and sentimental front.

The Pandora Gate brought about the defeat of his empire, while the end of his marriage to Fedez has brought about the end of a love that for many was destined to last forever. The Milanese rapper has started a new life in the company of a beautiful model while Chiara, for a certain period of time, decided to dedicate herself only to herself and her two children.

Like the most mysterious of phoenixes, however, Chiara has found the strength to react to life’s adversities and it is precisely for this reason that she has embarked on the path of happiness. A few hours ago the woman was caught in the company of the man who was described as her new fiancéWho are we talking about?

Is Chiara Ferragni engaged to Andrea Bisciotti?

The mysterious man we are talking about and with whom Chiara Ferragni was caught answers to the name of Andrea Bisciotti. We are talking about a young man orthopedic with whom the woman was allegedly photographed while on holiday in Strong of the Marbles.

We don’t know much about him, but it seems he is proving to be fundamental for the psychological recovery of the influencer. Andrea is younger than Chiara as he is only 31 years old and works at Humanitas of Milan.

So we are talking about a young man doctor who loves to travel and take care of her physical appearance in life. suspected their couple was born right on Instagram when among the orthopedist’s followers appeared Chiara Ferragni. This has repeatedly denied the presence of a flirt with the boy, but it must still be admitted that the two have been caught together in several contexts. What can I say, if they are roses they will bloom.