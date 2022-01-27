frieza he is one of the most memorable villains of all dragonball, and with good reason. This powerful warrior proved to be much stronger than we thought when he began to evolve during the fight against the Z Warriors. However, these evolutions could actually be hiding an interesting secret, or so a member of the scientific community suggests.

Recently, the official site of dragon ball posted an interview with Yudai Okuyama, a scientist and researcher National Museum of Nature and Science in Japan. It was here where Okuyama He talked about the franchise, and proposed an interesting theory about Frieza’s evolution. In the own words of Okuyama:

“From a biological perspective, we can assume that these evolutions are actually a hereditary property that originated with their ancestors. Frieza has horns in his first transformations. But by the time he gets to his last transformation, they’re not there anymore and in his place he has this smooth, shiny head. Horns are an important defensive mechanic for weak or vulnerable organisms. So if you look at it that way, it’s likely that Frieza’s ancestors were these extremely weak beings that needed these horns to protect themselves until they evolved enough times to mature.”

So apparently, the ancestors of frieza they were not as powerful as this warrior and required these additional defense mechanisms. As their race evolved, they then reached new levels of power and in this way, the horns disappeared forever.

Publisher’s note: It certainly sounds like an interesting theory, though I highly doubt Akira Toriyama planned all of this when he first designed the villain. Perhaps the origin story of Frieza’s race will be explored in the future, but for now this theory will have to remain just that.

Via: comic book