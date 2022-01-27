More than a month after his accident in Spain, Dutch cycling champion Amy Pieters remains unconscious and suffers from serious brain injuries, her team, Team SD Worx, said Thursday.

“Cyclist Amy Pieters has been treated in a Dutch hospital for several weeks following her fall while training in Spain just before Christmas,” Team SD Worx said in a statement. “There are still few changes to point out about the situation, experienced as uncertain by the family”, added the team, indicating that “cyclist is breathing without assistance but is not currently conscious”.

At the end of December, Amy Pieters She underwent surgery for head injuries and was left in a coma. induced in the Alicante hospital after an accident. On January 6, she was transferred to a Dutch hospital.

Amy Pieters (30 years old) is a specialist in track cycling. She was world champion in track cycling three times (2019, 2020, 2021) with her compatriot Kirsten Wild and European road champion in 2019.