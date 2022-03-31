After the success obtained in the opening race of Lusail, Enea Bastianini he found himself in difficulty in the first laps of the Indonesian Grand Prix, falling in the opening stages beyond the twentieth position. The ‘usual’ final recovery led him to rejoin the battle for eighth place, but the Italian centaur of the Gresini team had to settle for eleventh place at the finish, mocked by the Binder brothers and by Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia. The 24-year-old from Rimini managed to stay ahead of the championship, albeit with 2 points behind Brad Binder, 3 from Fabio Quartararo and 5 from Miguel Oliveira, and will try to do better already from the Argentine Grand Prix, scheduled for next weekend in Termas de Rio Hondo. Bastianini has never achieved great results on the South American track, with the highest peak of fourth place in Moto3. As leader of the standings he was among the protagonists of the traditional press conference on Thursday.

Friday canceled. “At the moment I don’t have the bike in the garage (the Gresini team is one of those affected by the delay, ed), we’ll see if it arrives tomorrow. It will be difficult for the mechanics, but I think we will be able to hit the track on Saturday. “

Mandalika. “In Indonesia I did my first wet laps in MotoGP. The first part of the race was simply a disaster, then I gained confidence and recovered the gap little by little. In the end I was fast, I’m happy with my race, even if not with the result. “

Perspectives Argentina. “I’ve never tried a MotoGP here, but I think we can be fast. The race will be tough, but we are ready. In my opinion, my 2021 bike can be fast on this track too, I think the grip will not be as perfect as that of Mandalika or Qatar, but I appreciate these conditions. I will have to keep my concentration high, especially on Saturdays, because it will be a very long day. There will be little time between sessions and there will be no time to modify the bike a lot. It will be more difficult for me to get to the perfect setup. “

2 day weekend. “I don’t know, it might be different than today. For me in the end it’s the same thing, we’ll find out if it will be like this on Saturday. “

Chicane Red Bull Ring. “I saw the drawing yesterday. For me, that chicane is really strange, but we will have to try it. Now the straight will be too short, but we will find out when we are in Spielberg. The first lap will be very difficult, now it seems more suited to F1 than MotoGP. “

To be the world leader. “For the moment I am happy to be in the lead, but the championship is very long and we are only in the third race. My goal is to stay ahead, in the top five. But now it’s not my problem to understand what the future will be. I need to understand the bike better, which has a lot of potential. The 2021 bike is incredible compared to 2019, we’ll see what we can do over the course of the championship. “