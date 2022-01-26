Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

New spill in a Repsol refinery pipeline off the coast of Peru

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Oil Peru

Photograph showing an aerial view of the environmental damage to Ventanilla beach.

Photo:

Efe / Presidency of Peru

Photograph showing an aerial view of the environmental damage to Ventanilla beach.

The authorities did not specify the amount of crude oil dumped into the sea in this second leak.

A second oil leak off the coast of Peru It occurred on Tuesday while work was being carried out in an underwater pipeline of the refinery of the Spanish company Repsol to investigate the causes of the large spill on January 15, the government reported on Wednesday.

“The [nuevo] spill would have occurred on January 25 when work was being carried out prior to the removal of the PLEM (Pipeline End Manifolds, the end of the pipeline), which is an underwater collection and distribution equipment” from the refinery to the ships, said in a statement the Agency for Environmental Assessment and Control (OEFA), of the Ministry of the Environment, without specifying the amount of crude oil discharged into the sea.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#spill #Repsol #refinery #pipeline #coast #Peru

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Olympic Games In a female lion, a corona infection - the rest of the team is heading for Beijing today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.