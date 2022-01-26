New spill in a Repsol refinery pipeline off the coast of Peru

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Photograph showing an aerial view of the environmental damage to Ventanilla beach.
Efe / Presidency of Peru
The authorities did not specify the amount of crude oil dumped into the sea in this second leak.
January 26, 2022, 09:22 AM
A second oil leak off the coast of Peru It occurred on Tuesday while work was being carried out in an underwater pipeline of the refinery of the Spanish company Repsol to investigate the causes of the large spill on January 15, the government reported on Wednesday.
“The [nuevo] spill would have occurred on January 25 when work was being carried out prior to the removal of the PLEM (Pipeline End Manifolds, the end of the pipeline), which is an underwater collection and distribution equipment” from the refinery to the ships, said in a statement the Agency for Environmental Assessment and Control (OEFA), of the Ministry of the Environment, without specifying the amount of crude oil discharged into the sea.
AFP
January 26, 2022, 09:22 AM
