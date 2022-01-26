New spill in a Repsol refinery pipeline off the coast of Peru

A second oil leak off the coast of Peru It occurred on Tuesday while work was being carried out in an underwater pipeline of the refinery of the Spanish company Repsol to investigate the causes of the large spill on January 15, the government reported on Wednesday.

“The [nuevo] spill would have occurred on January 25 when work was being carried out prior to the removal of the PLEM (Pipeline End Manifolds, the end of the pipeline), which is an underwater collection and distribution equipment” from the refinery to the ships, said in a statement the Agency for Environmental Assessment and Control (OEFA), of the Ministry of the Environment, without specifying the amount of crude oil discharged into the sea.

AFP