Thursday, January 27, 2022
Olympic Games In a female lion, a corona infection – the rest of the team is heading for Beijing today

January 26, 2022
in World
Viivi Vainikka will have to stay in Finland at least for the time being.

Finland a corona infection has been diagnosed in the women’s hockey national team. The Finnish Olympic Committee informs that the team will be selected Viivi Vainikan the corona test was positive and he will not be traveling to Beijing with the rest of the team today, Wednesday.

According to the Olympic Committee, Vainika’s situation will be monitored in Finland, and it will be possible to join the team later.

Instead of a crown, the plane to Beijing takes off Emmi Rakkolainen. He is involved as an extra player for now.

The female lions remain on a flight to the city of arrival in Beijing. The rest of the Olympic team will continue to Zhangjiakou.

