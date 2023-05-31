He Team 5 continues unstoppable with his musical success. The Peruvian orchestra, which recently gave three massive concerts at the San Marcos stadium, is now reaping new achievements with its songs that are part of its new album “Noche de oro”. One of the most outstanding is “Amor vuelve”, which was recorded together with the singer Eddy Herrera, and is now among the first places on YouTube. They propose to continue advancing and, even, to dethrone Shakirawhich is at number 1 in the ranking.

What is the new song of Group 5?

Group 5 premiered on May 19 on the platform of Youtube one of his most anticipated video clips, “Amor vuelve”, in the company of the famous merengue interpreter Eddy Herrera. This special song was produced after the singer’s participation in the 50th anniversary concert of the Peruvian group.

In the clip you can see Christian Yaipén interpreting the song with Eddy Herrera and, quickly, the comments of the users did not wait. “Grupo 5 at its best, without a doubt, the best for dancing and singing”, “One of my favorite songs”, “All their songs are a success”are some of them.

Does Grupo 5 seek to dethrone Shakira on YouTube?

Without a doubt, Grupo 5 continues adding successes in their career, as well as new views on YouTube. The good reception of his song “Amor vuelve” has allowed him to reach second place in the musical trends of the platform in Peru and thus surpassed artists such as Bad Bunny and Karol G. The Monsefú orchestra is only left behind by the Colombian Shakira, who premiered her song “Acrostic” at the beginning of May.