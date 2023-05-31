The Tigres team was proclaimed champion of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, beating Chivas in the grand final on the Akron Stadium field.
The feline team got its eighth star in history, and much of it is due to coach Robert Dante Siboldi, for whom few believed and ended up closing mouths.
Now, the board is happy with the Uruguayan helmsman for having won the championship and they have offered him a new contract.
“Yes of course. I think it deserves to be announced in a way. Right now we are celebrating. We will announce it as it should be”were the words of the president of the U after asking him if Siboldi would be renewed.
According to information from the journalist willie gonzalezRobert Dante Siboldi will renew for two more years with the northern club.
Likewise, it is expected that Tigres will begin a new cycle with young elements that can show their desire on the pitch, accompanying themselves with experienced footballers such as André-Pierre Gignac, Javier Aguino, Guido Pizarro and Nahuel Guzmán.
After the championship obtained, few changes are expected in the squad led by the Uruguayan technical director and there is still no talk of a possible new signing.
Siboldi led 13 matches, 3 in the Concachampions, 3 in the MX League and 7 in the Fiesta Grande, taking into account the play-off match. thus achieving 7 victories, 3 draws and 3 setbacks. Undoubtedly, acceptable numbers in the feline club.
