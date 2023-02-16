New shooting United States leaves one person dead and three wounded

The events occurred at the ‘Cielo Vista’ shopping center in El Paso, Texas. Local authorities ask people not to circulate near the area. So far, one person has been reported dead and three injured.

“We have a person in custody,” said the sergeant, a spokesman for the El Paso Police Department. Robert Gomez said at a press conference. In addition to this, he mentioned that there could be a second person involved in the shooting “A description of the suspect was not available.”

Incident Update at Cielo Vista Mall: @EPPOLICE four people were shot (1 person is dead, 3 injured). One person is in custody. Law enforcement is clearing the mall, this will take time. The scene is secured at this time. It is too early to speculate the motive for this shooting. —City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) February 16, 2023

“We don’t have active shooters at this time,” Gomez said. “All we know at this point is that it is isolated from Cielo Vista Mall.”