New shooting United States leaves one person dead and three wounded

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
a man was captured
Twitter: @esmypacheco
a man was captured
The police ask people not to circulate near the ‘Cielo Vista’ shopping center.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The events occurred at the ‘Cielo Vista’ shopping center in El Paso, Texas. Local authorities ask people not to circulate near the area. So far, one person has been reported dead and three injured.
“We have a person in custody,” said the sergeant, a spokesman for the El Paso Police Department. Robert Gomez said at a press conference. In addition to this, he mentioned that there could be a second person involved in the shooting “A description of the suspect was not available.”
Incident Update at Cielo Vista Mall: @EPPOLICE four people were shot (1 person is dead, 3 injured). One person is in custody. Law enforcement is clearing the mall, this will take time. The scene is secured at this time. It is too early to speculate the motive for this shooting.
—City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) February 16, 2023
“We don’t have active shooters at this time,” Gomez said. “All we know at this point is that it is isolated from Cielo Vista Mall.”
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#shooting #United #States #leaves #person #dead #wounded
Leave a Reply