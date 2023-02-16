Thursday, February 16, 2023
New shooting United States leaves one person dead and three wounded

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in World
New shooting United States leaves one person dead and three wounded


Shooting in the United States

a man was captured

a man was captured

The police ask people not to circulate near the ‘Cielo Vista’ shopping center.

The events occurred at the ‘Cielo Vista’ shopping center in El Paso, Texas. Local authorities ask people not to circulate near the area. So far, one person has been reported dead and three injured.

“We have a person in custody,” said the sergeant, a spokesman for the El Paso Police Department. Robert Gomez said at a press conference. In addition to this, he mentioned that there could be a second person involved in the shooting “A description of the suspect was not available.”

“We don’t have active shooters at this time,” Gomez said. “All we know at this point is that it is isolated from Cielo Vista Mall.”

