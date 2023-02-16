Journalist Federico Salazar He proudly showed one of his daughters, Tilsa Salazar, who was present at the recognition that América Televisión gave him for his career. Find out who the girl is here.

Federico Salazar He is a renowned Peruvian journalist who has earned an important space on television and the affection of the Peruvian public. He and the actress Katia Condos have formed one of the most stable marriages in national entertainment. With more than 14 years of relationship, both have a solid family along with their children. Recently, this Wednesday, February 15, the driver received his star on the Walk of Fame on América Televisión and was accompanied by his two daughters and his wife. Quickly, the presence of his eldest daughter, Tilsa Salazar, It caught the attention of the fans, and in the following note we will tell you who the young woman is.

How many children does Federico Salazar have?

Federico Salazar has been characterized by keeping his family life private. However, the communicator has a large family, with which he usually shares pleasant moments. As a result of his first marriage to Carol Nuñez, Salazar had two children. One of them is Sebastián Salazar, who, like his father, is a journalist. Later, after marrying Katia Condos, he had three more children: Vasco Salazar, Tilsa Salazar and Siena Salazar.

Federico Salazar is a renowned Peruvian journalist. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram / Katia Condos

Who is your daughter Tilsa Salazar?

Tilsa Salazar She is the eldest daughter of Federico Salazar and Katia Condos. The young woman is 19 years old and it is known that she has a very close relationship with her parents, since they share various photos on social networks. At the ceremony in which she honored her father, she did not hesitate to praise him: “In any case, I am proud of him,” she said.

What does your daughter do?

Although some details of Tilsa Salazar, It is known from her mother that since she was little she has been a lover of art, such as dancing and acting. At the age of 14, she gave an interview for the program “America shows”, in which she told details of her participation in the play “Billy Elliot”. Currently, the young woman is very active on social networks, such as Instagram and Tiktok, where she shares her hobbies with her followers, which are traveling and dancing.