Wednesday, November 23, 2022
New shooting in the United States: 6 dead in Walmart supermarket

November 23, 2022
Walmart of Chesapeake, Virginia.

Walmart of Chesapeake, Virginia.

Apparently, the perpetrator of the massacre died after the tragic event.

Six people died Tuesday in A new shooting occurred at a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake (in Virginia, United States), according to local media reports.

According to the television channel ‘WAVY’, the perpetrator of the massacre died and a police spokesman told the outlet that this is below ten.

The Police were alerted to the events at 10:12 p.m. local time on Tuesday (10:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Colombia time), when the Walmart supermarket was still open. A forty of emergency vehicles traveled to the place, where a huge police operation was also deployed.

Authorities are asking those who were in the area and family members of people who may have been at the supermarket at the time to go to the local convention center.

Chesapeake, in southeastern Virginia, is a city of about 250,000 people and is part of the Virginia Beach and Norfolk metropolitan area.

