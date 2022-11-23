The pensions of former construction workers, masons and carpenters will increase by 14.5 percent next year. Never before has the pension fund for the construction industry bpfBouw increased pensions by such a high percentage.

Of the large pension funds, bpfBouw is in the best financial position, mainly thanks to the rise in interest rates. Because of this higher interest rate, pension funds need to keep less money in cash to meet their future claims. In October, aided by the higher interest rate, the Bouwpensioenfonds had a coverage ratio of more than 140 percent.

This makes it possible to increase pensions, says Eline Lundgren, chairman of the board of bpfBouw. “We took into account both the level of the policy funding ratio and the intention to switch to a new pension system.”

In the run-up to the new pension system, the government has relaxed the rules. This year, pension funds are allowed to increase pensions with a funding ratio higher than 105 percent. According to her, an increase is also badly needed: "Prices have risen enormously in the past year and that sometimes leads to unpleasant situations."

The increase is also good news for people who are still saving for their pension: the entitlements of the employed will also be increased. Earlier this year, pensions at bpfBouw already went up by 2.57 percent. The pension fund has 800,000 pensioners and working people.

The Bouwfonds is not the only fund that will increase pensions as of 1 January. At the beginning of this month, healthcare fund PFZW announced that it would increase pensions by 6 percent. At metal fund PMT, this is an increase of 4.2 percent. In the coming days, other pension funds will also announce their increases.

The pressure on pension funds to index is great. Pensioners in particular have seen their purchasing power fall sharply due to the sky-high inflation. At the same time, funds are faced with a dilemma. On the one hand, they want to distribute as much as possible to participants and pensioners. On the other hand, funds must also take the future into account and ensure that they remain financially sound. Otherwise there is a risk that there will no longer be enough in the pot for people who are accruing pension now.