On Tuesday, January 23, Russia launched a series of attacks against the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, the city of Kharkiv and the Dnipro region, in the center and east of the country. The new round of attacks left at least six people and about 70 injured, Ukrainian authorities reported.

Russian airstrikes hit the Ukrainian capital and other cities on Tuesday, January 23, local authorities said, killing at least six people and wounding more than 70, as Russia's war in Ukraine approaches its third year.

Five people were killed and 51 injured in the eastern city of Kharkiv.Governor Oleh Synehubov confirmed on Telegram.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov told local television that rescue teams were digging through the rubble for survivors, adding that 30 apartment buildings had been damaged in the early morning attacks.

A Kharkiv gas pipeline was also damaged, according to state energy company Naftogaz. Thousands of residents were left without electricity after electrical infrastructure was damaged, the Ministry of Energy reported.

In kyiv, where air defense explosions broke the morning calm, authorities reported that 22 people, including three children, had been injured. in at least three districts. Several apartments and non-residential buildings also caught fire.

At one site, rescuers tended to dazed and moaning victims as workers swept up debris and broken glass.

“There was a very loud noise, and my mother was already running outside, screaming that we had to get out. We all went out into the hallway,” said Daniel Boliukh, 21, a resident of the area.

Then we went out to the balcony to take a look, and we saw that all the buildings were on fire

Some of the damage in kyiv occurred next to the United Nations office, resident coordinator Denise Brown said in a statement.

The rescuers evacuated a blessed man after a Russian attack on kyiv, Ukraine, March 23, 2024. © Efrem Lukatsk, AP

Russia has carried out regular airstrikes against cities and civilian infrastructure located far behind the front lines since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Its troops, meanwhile, are attacking in several parts along the long eastern front and are trying to seize the initiative, the Ukrainian Army says.

kyiv claims to have intercepted 21 of 41 missiles

Tuesday's attacks also killed one person in the southeastern city of Pavlohrad, the regional governor said.

The Ukrainian air forces declared that they had intercepted 21 of the 41 missiles of various types fired by Russia. About 20 had been shot down over kyiv, a city spokesman said.

Ukrainian General Serhiy Naiev posted a video showing air defense forces shooting down a Russian missile with a machine gun.

Struggling to defend itself from Russian attacks, kyiv has repeatedly asked its Western partners for more advanced air defense systems.

Moscow's forces increasingly employ a combination of air and ground missiles that are harder to shoot down.

“The world must understand that this terror can only be stopped by force,” the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram.

Officials in the northern Sumy region also said a missile attack on the town of Shostka had damaged critical infrastructure.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared on Tuesday that it had attacked companies producing missiles, explosives and ammunition.