Chefs | A passerby marveled at the gray structure in Eastern Helsinki: “I saw a man dressed as a chef in the window”

At the Kokkimaa team's training center, details are honed and overnight stays are made during intensive training sessions.

Helsinki The group of gray houses in Laajasalo Vuorilahti aroused curiosity in the local Facebook group.

“I walked past the group of houses again and wondered what kind of use it is,” the group reflected.

However, there were already some clues about the secrets of the house.

“I saw a man dressed in a chef's outfit in the window,” said a passer-by.

But the final solution was left open, and help was asked from other group members.

“Do you know more?”

Soon the special purpose of the premises was confirmed: the buildings functioned as a training camp for the Finnish national chef team. HS took a further clarification on the matter.

The team trains together at least every other week and then they also stay there.

At the moment, the national team is living in exciting times, says the team leader Katja Tuomainen. After all, it is heading to Stuttgart, Germany, for the Olympics next week. According to him, a team from Finland has participated in the Games since the 60s.

The Olympic Games are contested over two days. On Sunday, February 4, the Chef's table competition will be held, where the team has to prepare seven dishes for 12 people, two of whom are judges. On Tuesday, February 6, it's the turn of the Hot kitchen competition, where the team has to prepare three dishes for 110 people.

The two of you according to Tuomainen, the one-year training period for the Olympics and world championships begins with planning the menu. It takes 4–6 months. After that, the team starts practicing preparing the menu with the customers. Along the way, it becomes clear what works and what doesn't.

Sometimes the training is very meticulous.

“If we're talking about a shape or a color, it almost goes to the side of nuclear physics,” confirms Tuomainen.

When he himself competed in the Olympics, he could spend almost two months honing his finger-eating form alone.

The training kämpa's kitchen is built like a competition kitchen. The biggest difference to a regular kitchen is that it is empty. For competitions and training, chefs must always bring all the necessary equipment, from bowls to whisks.

To the team versatile work experience and the ability to receive feedback are required for admission.

According to Tuomainen, it is not necessary to have experience in fine dining or Michelin star restaurants. There are only a few such restaurants in Finland anyway.

Tuomainen himself has searched for the members of the current team.

“We have such a rarity at the moment that we don't have representatives from the capital region terribly. We have chefs from Rovaniemi to Tampere.”

None of the test takers get paid for competing in the national team, they fit it into their own work. The team runs with the help of sponsors.

The competition menu the theme is Finland and invincibility. Striving for zero waste can be seen, for example, in the fact that all parts of the main protein of the starter and main course are used. The carcass, head, scales and skin are used for the starter fish. Tuomainen does not reveal anything else about the menu at the moment.

The humble goal of the Finnish team is to win or at least reach the top three.

In 2016, the team won silver and in 2020, the silver place came in the Chef's table competition. Finland has not yet won the overall competition, and according to Tuomainen, it is now hard to achieve it. In the overall competition, Finland has often been unfortunately fourth.

“Everyone is really satisfied with what we have achieved. A little stress has turned into a burst of joy and energy,” Tuomainen describes the mood of the team.