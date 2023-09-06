Tuesday, September 5, 2023



| Updated 09/06/2023 09:09 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Cine Rex Vivo platform will resume the mobilizations this Thursday to protect the emblematic Murcian building with a concentration, called at 8:00 p.m. in front of its main entrance, to “demand its reopening and permanence as a movie theater, the last and only one that can be classified of history in our city”.

In a statement, the citizen platform stressed its “conviction and enthusiasm” after four years of actions in defense of the emblematic cinema, such as the collection of around 13,000 signatures between May and June to maintain the protection that prevents “any action that could distort the uses for which this room was conceived more than a hundred years ago».

Cine Rex Vivo highlighted that in said campaign “it became clear that inhabitants of different generations and social status consider this emblematic space as a heritage asset, while demanding an accessible movie theater in the urban area of ​​the city, far from the crowds of traffic that implies the displacement to the shopping centers of the outskirts».