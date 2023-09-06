Let’s start with the fun news (not everyone will call it good news): the V8 has survived the facelift of the Audi SQ8. The updated Q8 and SQ8 get slightly different bumper work, better lighting, new paint colors and a few fresh sets of rims. With which engines the Audi Q8 facelift will come to the Netherlands, has yet to be announced.

The front grille with honeycomb structure is new and there is a new diffuser under the rear bumper. The taillights have been slightly updated and can be ordered with OLED. At the front, Audi mounts HD Matrix headlights with 24 individual LEDs. In this way, the car chooses what it does or does not light on the road. You can choose from four different patterns in the on-board computer.

The Audi SQ8 also gets a facelift

Audi’s first electric SUV is now called Q8 e-tron, so you can now order the Q8 as both an EV and a V8. The eight-cylinder with two turbochargers in the Audi SQ8 produces 507 hp and ensures a 0-100 time of 4.1 seconds. The top speed is 250 km/h. If you take it easy, the car switches off half of its cylinders for a slightly friendlier consumption.

Don’t like the silver grille? Then you can go for the Black or Black Plus package. Then the frames around the windows and the grille become high-gloss black. The colors Sakhir Gold, Ascari Blue and Chili Red are new for the facelift. To top it off, you can think about which of the five new rim sets you want. The rim sizes go from 21 to 23 inches.

Finally, the infotainment system has been updated with more apps and “stunning HD quality”. Further prices and specifications of the Audi Q8 facelift will be announced at a later date.