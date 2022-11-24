Spain: the unexpected visit that the team received in the dressing room, video

The dream premiere. The biggest win for the Spanish team in the history of the World Cups (7-0), relaunched the illusion with a punch unknown until the moment of a Spain who earned the right to dream of something big in Qatar 2022, passing over Costa Rica and exhibiting the perfect combination of football and a hunger for success.

“It could be my big night”, Raphael’s song, sounded over the public address system after each goal. And so it was.

Spain was already winning 3-0 with an overwhelming dominance and a punch rarely shown in the ‘erto Luis Enrique.

Erasing from the field a Costa Rica that did not appear, without response to the barrage of soccer that came upon it at the beginning of the World Cup for the history of the Red.

The excessive respect for the debut received a cheeky slap in the face. Since Germany 2006 Spain did not win in its coming-out.

Since his first participation, Italy 1934, He did not score three goals in the first act.

To those who are looking for similarities between the Spain that changed its history with its ‘golden generation’ since 2008, with the leadership assumed by the coach Luis Aragonés and a renewed group still without stars, and the one exercised by Luis Enrique with his current bet, they have a handful more arguments to add to their side of the scale.

In the dressing room, the team received a visit from King Philip, who thus joined the party. “Keep singing,” he told the players.