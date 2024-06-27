Polestar has updated the Polestar 3 Electric SUV introducing the version Long range Single motorwhich represents the basic option of the range. The version is also available Long range Dual motor all-wheel drivealso offered with the set-up Performance.

Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor

The Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor has a 111 kWh battery which powers an electric motor from 220 kW (299 hp) and 490 Nm of torque, with WLTP autonomy of 650 km and consumption between 18.9 and 20.0 kWh/100 km.

The maximum charging power is 250 kWallowing it to pass from 10 to 80% in 30 minutesAcceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 7.8 seconds and the top speed is 180 km/h.

Among the standard equipment of the Long Range Single Motor there are full LED lightsactive high beams, electric tailgate, driving assistance systems with cameras and radartri-zone air conditioning, heat pump, wireless smartphone charging, 9″ digital instrumentation14.5″ central monitor, OTA updates and Level 2 driving assistance.

Price, how much does the Polestar 3 cost

The Polestar 3 SUV is available in Europe with prices starting from 85,900 eurosThe range also includes the 489 hp Long Range Dual Motor 92,900 euros and the 517 HP Performance Pack version 99,900 euros.

→ Polestar 3 LRSM 111kWh: €85,900

→ Polestar 3 LRDM 111kWh: €92,900

→ Polestar 3 LRSM 111kWh Pilot Plus Pack: €94,700

→ Polestar 3 LRDM 111kWh Performance Pack: €99,900

→ Polestar 3 LRDM 111kWh Pilot Plus Pack: €101,700

→ Polestar 3 LRDM 111kWh Performance Pilot Plus Pack: €108,700

