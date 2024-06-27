Francesco Bagnaiasecond in the championship of the Ducati Lenovo team, participated in the Thursday press conference of the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen, eighth stage of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

The connection with Assen

“The goal is to win, but as always it is difficult. We will see, I’m confident the bike will do well and we can take a step forward. In 2023 the pace was there, but the others will be faster this year.”

Marquez teammate

“I wasn’t involved in the decision obviously, I wanted to focus on the races. The situation was similar, both Marc and Jorge are very fastthe performance such as speed and pace is similar. A new challenge, it will be fun, Marc is very smart and intelligent and will quickly understand how to fit in with the team. I don’t follow him on Instagram? We will see.”

Martin’s farewell

“We have a relationship with Jorge that began many years ago, we knew each other. I consider him a friend and certainly when you fight for the same goal things change. We don’t know each other with Marc, we’ll find out next year.”