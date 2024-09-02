Watch your cell phone screen: a new phone scam has emerged. If the prefix +31 for the Netherlands appears on the display, it is better not to answer. Also because it would be easy to fall into the trap: similarly to the scam in Portugal, when you answer this call, a recorded voice tries to deceive users with tempting promises. One above all, getting a job abroadand in fact you may be asked to send a CV. Other times, presumed candidates are reeled off advantages also at a monetary level (and in this case, the request concerns banking credentials).



From secret chats to online banks, here’s how the like scam works Federico Genta August 28, 2024

The purpose, however, is another: steal personal information by using a recorded voice that urges the user to save the phone number in the address book to continue the conversation on Whatsapp. In short, a modus operandi that is based on the naivety of the users who fall victim to it. The risk? Fraud and identity theft.

On the phone, the scammer will try to gain the user’s trust and then continue to request more and more data, until he gets to personal and banking data. From here, he could even try to access the bank account via the Internet.

It is essential not to fall for these automated calls and avoid sharing confidential information with third parties.

How to defend yourself

The best way to protect yourself from this type of scam is never answer a number that has not been previously saved in your address book. If you then hear a recorded voice on the other end of the phone, you should immediately hang up the call.

Finally it is good practice never call these numbers againalthough they often turn out to be non-existent in this attempt.