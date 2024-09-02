The polio vaccination campaign continues in the Gaza Strip today, Monday, for the second day in a row.

More than 80,000 children were vaccinated in central Gaza on Sunday, the first day of the campaign, UN officials said.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reiterated its call on Monday for an immediate ceasefire to ensure the success of the polio vaccination campaign and the safety of its participants.

“On the first day alone, UNRWA teams and partners reached some 87,000 children, according to the World Health Organization. Efforts to provide children with this key vaccine continue, but what they need most is a ceasefire now,” the agency said on its social media platform X.

A child receives a dose of polio vaccine in Gaza.

Parents continue to bring their infants to medical centers on Monday to receive vaccinations. The World Health Organization says the usual low rate of vaccinations in Gaza has contributed to the resurgence of polio in the area.

Polio is a highly contagious virus that can cause paralysis and death in infants, and those under two years of age are most at risk.

Last month, the World Health Organization confirmed that a child had been partially paralyzed by poliovirus type 2, the first such case in the region in 25 years.