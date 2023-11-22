There is a new name for AlphaTauri: Racing Bulls.

A name is just a name, so to speak Johan Ter Steegen. This is not only the case with political parties, where the CDA participates under various names. No, it is also the case with Formula 1 teams.

In many cases the name changes with the arrival of a major new sponsor or a new owner. Alfa Romeo Racing is of course still Sauber, for example. And when Lawrence Stroll bought Force India, it was suddenly called Racing Point. After 1.5 years, his son Lance Stroll asked the car brand Aston Martin for Sinterklaas and the rest is history.

New name for AlphaTauri

The most recent development in terms of names is the new name of AlphaTauri: Racing Bulls. At least, there are very persistent rumors that the team will have a new name next year.

The name change of AlphaTauri is a very strange one for several reasons. First of all, the name had just been changed. Until 2020 it was simply Scuderia Toro Rosso. Since then it has been called AlphaTauri, named after Red Bull’s clothing brand. But now it is being renamed – with a degree of probability bordering on certainty – as ‘Racing Bulls’. They’re probably fans of Jake LaMotta there in Faenza.

Everything becomes new

A lot is going to change at Red Bull’s sister team, so it is more than just a new name for AlphaTauri. Everything is being overhauled. After years of loyal service, Franz Tost leaves the junior team. There are also a few major new sponsors. A new name automatically means a new logo and color scheme.

AlphaTauri will still remain the clothing brand with Red Bull as owner. There was an agreement to work together for 4 years. Those four years are now behind us. However, the drivers remain the same: Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, with perhaps Sergio Pérez halfway through the season?

