The mod is not yet publicly available but LukeYui has published a video of a pre-release build showing the “Attack the Watchpoint” mission and the result already seems quite encouraging, with the AI ​​reacting quite well to the presence of more than a player, which is probably due to the fact that in the game we are often accompanied by NPCs.

Modder LukeYui is working on one of the mod most interesting seen so far for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon which will allow PC players to tackle campaign missions in co-op together with other players.

The mod will include six-player co-op with scalable difficulty

As mentioned above, for the moment the mod is not yet available for download, with the author first intending to make some changes and integrate various features, such as scaling of the difficulty level of enemies based on the number of players on the mission.

“Enemy scaling is not present in this build (referring to the video above), but will be present when the mod is released,” LukeYui said. “While the mod is functional and can be used immediately, I would like to spend as much time as possible fixing issues and adding QoL features to make an acceptable initial release.”

Furthermore, for now the mod supports a maximum of two players, but LukeYui’s future plans are to get there up to 6 people. In short, a very interesting project and one worth keeping an eye on.