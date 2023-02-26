Dhe protests against the planned judicial reform of the ultra-right government in Israel are not coming to an end. Thousands of people took to the streets in Tel Aviv again on Saturday. “Democracy, democracy,” the demonstrators shouted, according to reporters from the AFP news agency.

“We are very afraid that we will become a fascist country,” said 68-year-old pensioner Ronit Peled. “We are fighting for our country, for democracy, for equal rights for all.”

Opponents of the judicial reform announced by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in early January have been taking to the streets for weeks. Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, returned to power at the end of December.

Central project of the new government

Judicial reform is a key project of the far-right governing coalition in Israel’s history, which includes ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties. Prime Minister Netanyahu describes the reform as necessary to restore the balance in the separation of powers.

According to Netanyahu’s reasoning, the judiciary in Israel currently has too much power. Critics, on the other hand, see the planned reform as an attack on the rule of law.

Parts of the judicial reform have already been approved by the Knesset in its first reading. Before the reform comes into force, its components still have to be approved by MEPs in second and third readings.