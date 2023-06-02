If you are from Culiacán, Sinaloa, surely you have heard about the works for a new Malecón in the northern sector, along with the work to expand the Enrique Sánchez Alonso boulevard. Sector that will surely be the favorite of the culichis some months.

DEBATE has already informed you about coststhe opinion of local politicians, characteristics What will the new Malecón have? and other details that you will surely want to know.

Good news, you can find all of them in one of the two links below. Click if you want to have the ideal context before continuing with this magical tour.

Get to know the ‘new Malecón new’ before anyone else, Although of course, the project is far from being completed, it will surely be of interest to you how the sector looks.

This is the ‘new Malecón new’

Smells bad? Nature view? Can I go meet? Those questions and more will be described below by someone who has traveled the sector.

We will start with something that could avoid problems for you, we do not recommend you go. Consider that there are personnel working to complete the work and you could interfere, in addition, there is the possibility that it is dangerous due to the handling of machinery.

across the industry there are at least a couple of signs directed at civilians, so it is clear, they contemplate the option of visitors going to the place. Still, we stress DO NOT GO until the government led by Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil announces the opening.

If you ask what the signs indicate, it may not seem so interesting to you or you may highlight the prevention with which the authorities acted. Tell me with a comment on our social networks. We are interested in knowing your opinion.

One of the signs asks not to make bonfires and the other not to hunt or attack the local fauna. As we know, throughout the sector there is a diversity of animal species that deserve to have a good environment to live.

Walking through the sector we could notice slight smell of drainage, perhaps dead fish, nothing out of the ordinary in a work of this nature. Nor something impossible to bear. Of course it isThe aroma will not prevail over time.

There is still time for the inauguration, but some promising landscapes can already be seen. There is beauty in Culiacán, now we will see if the citizens are capable of keeping the ‘new Malecón nuevo’ in good shape and if the authorities of the Sinaloan capital give the maintenance it deserves.