Nacional won and put drama in group A: positions after date 3

The veteran attacker Dorlan Pabón scored this Thursday the goal with which Atlético

Nacional defeated Águilas Doradas 1-0 on the fourth day of Group A of the semifinal home runs of the Colombian league.

With this victory, the purslane matched the line of the surprising Alianza Petrolera, which continues to lead the area after having tied 0-0 on their visit to Deportivo Pasto.

In a tangled match, Pabón, after receiving an assist from midfielder Nelson Deossa, took a right-footed shot in the area at 24 that was impossible for goalkeeper José Contreras to save.

Dorlan Pabón, striker for Atlético Nacional. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Next date

Sunday June 4

eagles vs. National 6:05 p.m.

Alliance vs. Pasture 8:15 p.m.

positions

Pos EQUIPMENT PT PJ

1 Oil Alliance 5 3

2 National Athletic 5 3

3 Sports Grass 3 3

4 Golden Eagles 1 3

