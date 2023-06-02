Nacional won and put drama in group A: positions after date 3

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Atlético Nacional vs. Eagles.
Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO
National Athletic vs. Eagles.
The group is totally open. Sunday, matchday 4.
The veteran attacker Dorlan Pabón scored this Thursday the goal with which Atlético
Nacional defeated Águilas Doradas 1-0 on the fourth day of Group A of the semifinal home runs of the Colombian league.
With this victory, the purslane matched the line of the surprising Alianza Petrolera, which continues to lead the area after having tied 0-0 on their visit to Deportivo Pasto.
In a tangled match, Pabón, after receiving an assist from midfielder Nelson Deossa, took a right-footed shot in the area at 24 that was impossible for goalkeeper José Contreras to save.
Next date
Sunday June 4
eagles vs. National 6:05 p.m.
Alliance vs. Pasture 8:15 p.m.
positions
Pos EQUIPMENT PT PJ
1 Oil Alliance 5 3
2 National Athletic 5 3
3 Sports Grass 3 3
4 Golden Eagles 1 3
