Friday, June 2, 2023
Nacional won and put drama in group A: positions after date 3

June 2, 2023
Nacional won and put drama in group A: positions after date 3


National Athletic

Atlético Nacional vs. Eagles.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

National Athletic vs. Eagles.

The group is totally open. Sunday, matchday 4.

The veteran attacker Dorlan Pabón scored this Thursday the goal with which Atlético
Nacional defeated Águilas Doradas 1-0 on the fourth day of Group A of the semifinal home runs of the Colombian league.

With this victory, the purslane matched the line of the surprising Alianza Petrolera, which continues to lead the area after having tied 0-0 on their visit to Deportivo Pasto.

In a tangled match, Pabón, after receiving an assist from midfielder Nelson Deossa, took a right-footed shot in the area at 24 that was impossible for goalkeeper José Contreras to save.

Dorlan Pabón, striker for Atlético Nacional.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Next date

Sunday June 4
eagles vs. National 6:05 p.m.
Alliance vs. Pasture 8:15 p.m.

positions

Pos EQUIPMENT PT PJ
1 Oil Alliance 5 3
2 National Athletic 5 3
3 Sports Grass 3 3
4 Golden Eagles 1 3

