The Brazilian trade balance registered a surplus of US$ 8.148 billion in April, the second best result for the month in the historical series, only behind the positive balance of US$ 9.963 billion in April last year. The data were released this Thursday, 5th, by the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy.

The result was almost at the US$ 8.100 billion floor of the estimates in the Broadcast Projections survey and below the median of US$ 9.630 billion. The ceiling was US$ 10.300 billion.

The surplus in April was 13.9% lower than that recorded in the same month of 2021. Last month, the trade flow (sum of exports and imports) increased 24.0% and reached US$ 49.656 billion.

Exports totaled US$ 28.902 billion in April (+16.7%). Imports reached US$ 20.754 billion (+35.7%). In the fifth week of April (25th to 30th), the balance was positive by US$ 792.0 million.

In the first four months of 2022, the trade balance accumulates a surplus of US$ 19.947 billion. The value is 10.5% higher than the same period last year. There was an increase of 23.8% in exports and 27.6% in imports in the same comparison.

In April, comparing the daily average of the same month of 2021, exports increased by 12.7% in Agriculture, retraction of 10.2% in Extractive Industry and growth of 35.0% in Manufacturing Industry products.

As for imports, there was an increase of 33.0% in Agriculture, growth of 51.8% in Extractive Industry and a rise of 35.5% in products from the Manufacturing Industry.

