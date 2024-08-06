Square Enix has released a new video for Life is Strange: Double Exposure to show Caledon University the place where most of the adventure will take place. The film has a particular style, in the sense that it looks like a college recruitment video, with only a very short final segment that suggests that things are actually very different from the idyllic picture that is presented.

Max again

Incidentally, at minute 1:52 we can see the pages of a notebook with some really disturbing sketches on thembetween people screaming, skulls, erased names, incomprehensible scribbles and the writing: not again not again not again. What could it be referring to? Then other very fast sequences start showing apparently very dramatic moments of the game.

Life is Strange is a series of narrative adventures born from Don’t Nod, but currently in the hands of Deck Nine. Includes Life is Strange, the Life is Strange Before the Storm expansion, Life is Strange 2, and Life is Strange True Colors. The remastered edition of the first episode was recently released.

The 1.52 minute notebook

Life is Strange: Double Exposure will be released on October 29, 2024 on PC (Steam), Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5. The protagonist will be Max Caulfield, already seen in the first episode, who will have to investigate the death of her friend Safi to find out how to save her and who her killer is. She will obviously have to use her powers, of which she is now fully aware.

By pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of the game, you will be able to play the first two chapters in their entirety two weeks before the full game launches.