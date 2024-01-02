Ron Dennis and Christian Horner

A few days before the start of the new year, as per tradition in the history of the British monarchy, King Charles III formally communicated the list of people who they will receive an honor by the monarch himself, who will award prestigious awards to all those who have distinguished themselves for their achievements in public life or for their commitment to serving the British crown. For 2024, King Charles III wanted to reward two men belonging to the world of Formula 1 as Christian Horner And Ron Dennis. The first, Team Principal of Red Bull, will be appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), while the second, who held the same role at McLaren as well as other prominent roles, will receive the title of Baronet (Knight).

Other honors in the past

The awards conferred by the British monarchy are seven in total, but only some of them allow the men or women awarded to hold the title of Sir or Dame. This is the case of Ron Dennis, who from next year will therefore be named Sir Dennis (he was already recognized CBE in 2000) after a career spent with McLaren, which, under his leadership, won a total of 17 world titles between Drivers and Constructors. It won't be the same, on the contrary, for Horner. Previously OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) In the 2013the Red Bull Team Principal will not be able to boast the title of Sir.

The other Sirs

Dennis, therefore, will be the seventh Briton (and not only) in the history of F1 to receive the title of Sir. The very first one was Jack Brabham in 1979, Australian winner of three world championship titles in his career and co-founder of the team of the same name. Twenty years later, the title was awarded to Frank Williamslate founder of the historic team, but with the advent of the 2000s all the other winners arrived: Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart in 2000 and 2001, followed by Patrick Head in 2015 and more recently since Lewis Hamilton.

The other winners

Although they may not boast the title of Sir, other F1 drivers or personalities have nevertheless received a British honor over the years for their successes or contribution to the sport. Among the drivers, the world champions John Surtees, Jim Clark, Alan Jones, Denny Hulme, Damon Hill, Nigel Mansell and Jenson Button, but without forgetting others not present in the roll of honor such as John Watson, Chris Amon and David Coulthard . Among the most famous who have instead covered the roles of Team Principal or Technical Directors, David Richards, Ross Brawn, Adrian Newey, Eddie Jordan and Claire Williams.