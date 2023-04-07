Friday, April 7, 2023, 00:35





Lexus Murcia has launched a promotion in the new premium finish of the most exclusive model of the Japanese brand, the hybrid UX 250h. Specifically, the dealer will offer throughout the month of April the possibility of acquiring this vehicle with unique financing and extended maintenance conditions, which can be consulted at Lexus Murcia or in this link.

It is the most advanced SUV in the UX range, the firm’s first compact hybrid that perfectly combines efficiency, style and performance. It has a high-capacity battery that, together with its 2.0-liter gasoline engine, allows it to reach a total power of 184 CV and up to 10-year warranty with Lexus Relax.

Its design is considered a masterpiece of modern engineering with sleek, streamlined lines that make it look impressive in any situation. It also has a luxurious interior and a state-of-the-art entertainment system, which includes a touch screen of up to 12.3 inches.

Innovative technology



This model features a wide range of safety technologies such as the Lexus Safety System +2 which incorporates Advanced Emergency Brake Assist and Lane Change Alert to give drivers greater peace of mind. In addition, its adaptive cruise control has a cornering reduction function that automatically adjusts the speed of the vehicle.

Also noteworthy is advanced voice and smartphone control. This new voice recognition system includes ‘Hey Lexus’, which allows you to use instructions to make calls, control the sound system, the climate control and search the web. It can connect with information in the cloud and thus, for example, ask fuel prices at nearby service stations and other local information.

It is programmed to understand more informal expressions and to better recognize instructions when there is background noise. This allows you to distinguish whether it is the driver or the passenger who is speaking to you.