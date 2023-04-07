“invincible love” continues to captivate viewers day after day. The novel starring Angelique Boyer has published a preview on YouTube that shows the communication between Flor and Leona. In the conversation, the former will tell her friend that Ramsés Torrenegro’s son is in the place where they have the cheerleaders.”A colleague tells me that Gael Torrenegro is there,” he tells Ana Julia’s mother.This provokes the indignation and frustration of Leona, who insults him out loud from her space If you do not want to miss what will happen in the episode, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide to fiction.

Advance of “Invincible Love” 1×34

When does chapter 34 of “Invincible Love” come out?

Chapter 34 of “Invincible Love” arrives this Thursday, April 6. According to the advance, Leona will not support what Flor said and will explode against Gael.

“Invincible love”: where to SEE?

The chapters of “Invincible Love” are broadcast on the channel The stars Monday to Friday. To watch the episodes, you must make sure you have a connection to the signal in your country or, otherwise, you can use the official website of the TV channel.

“Invincible Love” premiered on February 20 at Las Estrellas. Photo: Televisa-Univision

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

“invincible love” premieres its new episodes from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm (Mexico time).

What is “Invincible Love” about?

“Invincible Love” begins its story about 15 years in the past, when Marena Ramos suffers an accident caused by Gael Torrenegro, the heir to a major beer company in Mexico. However, fearing his father’s reaction, he decides to take care of the unforeseen event and ask for help from a private doctor: Adrian Hernandezwho ends up locked in an unexpected love triangle.

Eventually, Marena becomes pregnant by Gael, who prefers that the girl get rid of the babies she is expecting, but she doesn’t want to. Soon after, she and Adrián discover that Gael’s father is involved in a human trafficking network, for which they decide to report him. This decision unleashes chaos for the protagonist, as her family is murdered in response.

Years later, Ramos is determined to take revenge for the damage done to her, for which she infiltrates Gael’s life again, although this time with a new identity: Leona Bravo.

