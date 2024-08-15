Within the world of video games there are legendary legendary franchises and probably one of the most remembered is Legacy of Kainwhich is currently owned by Crystal Dynamics and is well known for Soul Reaverwhich originally appeared for the first PlayStationAnd now, there will be a collection of these games very soon to arrive, but the place chosen for its appearance is striking.

Through a video published on the official channel of the console Evercadea lesser-known laptop that Steam Deck or Rog Allyit has been shared that both Blood Omen as Soul Reaver will arrive on this platform, a decision that may be strange but that will please users of the device. It will be launched in September 2024 and preorders go live starting August 30th.

Here is the video:

Here is the product description:

Legacy of Kain Collection for Evercade features the two games that launched Crystal Dynamics’ classic Legacy of Kain series. Follow the vampire Kain on his quest for vengeance in Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, and in Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, the wraith Raziel seeks to strike back against his former master. Our second Giga Cart will be available in September 2024 and pre-orders will open on August 30th!

This is the description of Evercade:

The Evercade is a retro gaming console that was released in 2020, designed for those who enjoy classic games. Developed by Blaze Entertainment, this console is unique in its approach, as it uses physical cartridges instead of relying solely on digital downloads. Each cartridge contains a collection of classic games from different consoles and companies, such as Atari, Namco, Data East, and more. The concept has been well received, as it combines the nostalgia of physical cartridges with the convenience of a modern console, offering an authentic retro gaming experience.

Remember that the franchise also has its games available in PC.

Via: Evercade

Author’s note: It’s nice to have these classics on a console to carry around. It’s rare that they’re coming out in physical format though, something that doesn’t happen often anymore.