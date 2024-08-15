One Piece It is very popular and we only confirm it with each event and content that develops from the series. Let’s remember that fans commented that they started to play the live-action on a loop only to support their work; now, a new product reinforces our spirit of the importance of the series for fans, this time we will welcome a drink that will surely end immediately.

G Fuel, the popular New York-based energy drink powder brand, will be in charge of a new collaborative project with One Piece. It is worth mentioning that the company has previously carried out projects of Dragon Ball, Kaiju No. 8, Attack on Titan, inter alia.

G Fuel announced on its social networks the X collection of “One Piece Treasure Chest Collector’s Box”. The box costs $74.99 USD —around 1400 MXN— and contains four different flavors of the energy formula, each one is inspired by the pirates who consumed the devil fruits and who belong to the Straw Hat Pirates crew.

In total, “One Piece Treasure Chest Collector’s Box” It is made up of 15 cans of the following flavors:

Chopper Human-Human Fruit (cotton candy) energy jar.

Robin’s Flower-Flower Fruit Energy Jar (Orange, Pineapple and Melon).

Luffy’s Gum-Gum Fruit (Ice Lemon) Energy Jar.

Brook Revive-Revive Fruit Energy Jar (Peach, Kiwi, Dragon Fruit).

☠️ : Step into the world of #OnePiece and get ready to set sail with the STRAW HAT CREW – #GFUEL style! 💙 + to win a Collector’s Box! 2 Winners picked on launch day! 📮 : https://t.co/Avoc3LU61D pic.twitter.com/YE0Iin7PBy — G FUEL® (@GFuelEnergy) August 14, 2024

And you, would you dare to try one of the devil fruits converted into energy drinks?

We recommendOne Piece: The titles of the live-action chapters appear and now they will reach their limits:

About One Piece

One Piece It is one of the most popular shonen anime, it is also one of Shuēisha’s longest-running titles. You can read the manga herethe last chapter was number 1122, titled “When the time comes”check it out through the official Manga Plus website.

You can also watch the anime installment on various platforms, Crunchyroll airs a new episode every Sunday. Look at it here. The series currently has 1,115 episodes. In addition, a new installment of the title, this time in the hands of WIT Studio, will arrive as a commemorative occasion to re-adapt the adventures of the Straw Hat crew.

On the other hand, Netflix’s live-action title is filming the second season of the famous series.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.