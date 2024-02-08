The video game market has as its most powerful devices: Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and although some want to believe otherwise, the Microsoft console has established itself as the one that stands out in performance due to its assembly materials. With this in mind, sony don't want this to never happen again, so they are already thinking that PS6 It will be the most ambitious creation of the next generation, surpassing its competitors in almost every possible aspect.

First of all, it has been said that the company already wants to launch the supposed PS5 Prowhich with this second edition will beat Microsoftwhich is why it is already putting the development kit in the hands of some of the third parties who are going to create games using the device as a base.

Returning to the rumors PS6, the system is said to have been in development for about a year and its specifications, such as CPU and RAM, are not yet finalized, so they could even be waiting for more tools. Sony is talking to studios to modify the console, it is only said that it will surely work with AMD technology, since AMD is the only supplier that is being considered. In fact, there had previously been talk that they would be in talks with NVIDIA, which was ultimately ruled out.

It is also mentioned that the console launch window is 2028. So the road to the goal is still long and there are details that can be changed, whether from a hard drive capacity that perhaps reaches 2TB and that the RAM memory can be compared to that of a high-end computer. Likewise, games from large PlayStation studios would have room to deliver the most striking experiences, there is talk that even The Last of Us 3 It will be one of the star titles for the launch.

For now, all information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Via: wccftech

Editor's note: I think it is quite premature to talk about a PS6 until now, and if we are honest, not even the PS5 has finished taking off for now. Since today there are few exclusives from Sony after almost four years on the market, only 4 have been released so to speak, of which one of them is a remake.